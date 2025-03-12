We Are China

Giant panda cub moves to new home at Chimelong Park

Ecns.cn) 13:06, March 12, 2025

A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The giant panda cub moved into her new home on Tuesday at the Chimelong Safari Park.

A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)

