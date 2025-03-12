Giant panda cub moves to new home at Chimelong Park
A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" enjoys a special meal at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The giant panda cub moved into her new home on Tuesday at the Chimelong Safari Park.
A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
A giant panda nicknamed "Mei Zhu" plays at her new home at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant panda cub enjoys special treat for Lantern Festival in Guangzhou
- Feature: Cherished memories between pandas and Hong Kong
- Hong Kong-born giant panda twin cubs make public debut
- Making giant panda conservation accessible: Chengdu's science education team in action
- Russia's first giant panda cub receives new gifts at Moscow Zoo
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.