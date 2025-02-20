Russia's first giant panda cub receives new gifts at Moscow Zoo
Giant panda Katyusha plays on a chair at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 18, 2025. Katyusha, Russia's first giant panda cub born at Moscow Zoo, received a chair and a wooden horse as new gifts. Katyusha's father and mother are Ru Yi and Ding Ding, which were sent to Russia in 2019 in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
Giant panda Katyusha (R) and its mother Ding Ding enjoy meal at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 18, 2025.
Giant panda Katyusha is pictured at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 18, 2025.
Giant panda Katyusha plays in front of a chair at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 18, 2025.
Giant panda Katyusha (R) and its mother Ding Ding are pictured at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 18, 2025.
Photos
