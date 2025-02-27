Making giant panda conservation accessible: Chengdu's science education team in action

"What do you think giant pandas eat?"

At the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding (hereafter referred to as "the giant panda base") in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, an engaging science educational session led by the base's science education team was underway. Visitors gathered around, eager to participate.

"Definitely bamboo!"

"They must also eat fruits for vitamins."

"But bamboo is so tough. Can giant pandas even digest it?"

A popular science educational activity themed on environmental protection is held at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo from the official website of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

The crowd buzzed with excitement. Seeing their enthusiasm, Xiang Bo, a member of the science education team, decided it was time to reveal the answer. He shared the details of giant pandas' eating habits, explaining everything from their appetite to the variety of foods they eat.

Founded in 2000, the science education team is dedicated to raising public awareness about biodiversity conservation, with a particular focus on giant pandas.

Over the past decade, the team has organized more than 3,000 educational activities, published 22 popular science books, and produced 22 science-related films across 61 episodes, reaching over one billion people.

In 2020, the team launched live, interactive educational sessions at the giant panda base. "We post monthly schedules, usually with 15 sessions on average, on our official WeChat account," Xiang explained.

Unlike traditional lectures, these interactive sessions allow visitors to learn about endangered species conservation while exploring the giant panda base.

In a workshop, children eagerly participated in a hands-on activity. They mixed cornmeal, soybeans, oats, and nutrients into a bowl, kneaded the dough, shaped it with molds, and soon, panda-friendly steamed buns were ready. This wasn't just a cooking session - it was an educational program where young "panda nutritionists" got a taste of what it is like to prepare food for pandas.

A member of the science education team shares knowledge about giant pandas at the Chengdu Giant Panda Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo from the official website of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

"Panda conservation education should start early, and experiential learning is a great way to spark children's curiosity," said Tang Yafei, a team member.

Since 2016, the team has developed nine themed programs, like the "panda nutritionist" activity. Each month, the giant panda base organizes different educational activities to foster a deeper understanding of biodiversity conservation values in the public.

At the Chengdu Giant Panda Museum, visitors are often surprised to meet "Xiao Chuan," a lifelike bionic panda robot that can blink, respond to questions, and even show emotions. Equipped with eye-tracking technology, the AI-powered robot can interact with visitors, seamlessly incorporating panda-related knowledge into fun, interactive conversations.

A common question that team members receive is about the various sounds made by giant pandas. To answer this, the museum offers interactive sound experience, where visitors can listen to over ten different vocalizations that giant pandas use to express emotions. Each sound is explained, helping visitors decode the panda "language." The curiosity-driven design often leads to long lines as visitors eagerly try to decipher the meanings behind each sound.

Since its opening in March 2021, the museum has become the world's first panda-themed interactive museum. Through interactive experiences, recreated habitats, and hands-on activities, it offers visitors a deeper understanding of giant panda conservation and environmental protection.

Do giant pandas hibernate? How do they communicate? These questions - and more - are answered in The Giant Panda You Don't Know, a beautifully illustrated book created by the science education team. With its engaging language and charming artwork, the book presents findings from scientific research, educational activities and conservation ideas related to giant pandas, quickly becoming popular since its release.

Students join a study tour at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province. (Photo from the official website of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

Beyond books, the team has built a variety of science educational platforms. They have hosted online science programs and produced educational videos and films. They have also developed 28 panda-themed cultural and creative products, ranging from stickers and postcards to eco-friendly tableware and storage bags. These products are given out during science educational activities to enhance visitors' experiences and promote sustainability.

Starting with just two members, the team has grown to a team of 31, with an average age of 28. Today, it conducts over 300 events annually, reaching schools and communities to spread awareness about wildlife protection.

The team's goal is for every visitor to not only see giant pandas but also learn about them - and hopefully feel inspired to contribute to conservation efforts. "We're committed to finding new and creative ways to share stories of giant pandas with the world," said Xiang.

