Feature: Cherished memories between pandas and Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong is embracing panda fever recently. From pop-up exhibitions and drone shows to snacks, the city is celebrating giant pandas in creative ways.

Hong Kong's Ocean Park, home to six giant pandas on the south side of Hong Kong Island, has become a "panda paradise." The six include the second pair of giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le gifted by the central government to Hong Kong and their twins born last August, and the third pair of giant pandas An An and Ke Ke gifted by the central government to Hong Kong who settled in the city last September.

These giant pandas, thriving in the love of people, have witnessed the deep friendship between the mainland and Hong Kong, and have also become a cherished memory for countless tourists.

Along a small tree, "elder sister" skillfully climbed to a high spot and then leisurely lay down. Meanwhile, "little brother" was fully absorbed in playing on the swing hanging from the tree. After a brief moment of silence, the two little cubs began to chase each other and play joyfully.

At the Giant Panda Adventure of Ocean Park, the first pair of Hong Kong-born panda twins, who recently made their debut, are full of energy, and their adorable antics often bring smiles and laughter to visitors.

On their first day of public appearance, the duo broke records by attracting around 5,000 visitors, with thousands more tuning in to watch the live stream online.

"We have been waiting for this for 14 years," said Elke Wu, assistant curator of zoological operations at Ocean Park.

Wu recalled that when she first joined Ocean Park in 2007, Ying Ying and Le Le were just over one year old when they first arrived in Hong Kong, only slightly older than the current twins. Over the years, the care team has watched them grow.

Since 2011, Ying Ying and Le Le have been trying to mate but without success. Every spring, after their "dates," the care team continued to look after Ying Ying with great care.

In 2024, things changed.

"In mid-August last year, during an ultrasound, we saw the fetus in her belly, and I was thrilled!" Wu said with excitement.

It was only three days before the due date, and the care team worked tirelessly day and night until the early hours of Aug. 15, when Ying Ying successfully gave birth, becoming the oldest first-time mother giant panda on record.

To Wu, Ying Ying has always been a "little princess," and now she's also a wonderful mom. "I feel like I've been promoted to a grandmother," she said with a smile.

Five-year-old giant panda Ke Ke, petite and round, walked through a wooden tunnel, picked up a piece of bamboo and climbed onto a crown-shaped "throne," adorably showcasing her eating appearance to the visitors.

Just a wall away, An An of the same age is a big "macho man." As he came out from the inner area, he plunged into a sea of bamboo and lay sprawled on a wooden frame, enjoying his feast.

The third pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government to Hong Kong are living in Sichuan Treasures of Ocean Park. To provide these two young pandas with more space for activities, the park has added several facilities and will continue to adjust as needed.

Wing Lau, an animal care specialist at Ocean Park, was pleased to see them adapting to their new home in the past six months.

To Lau, the process of getting to know An An and Ke Ke, and watching them grow has been immensely fulfilling. The two pandas have gradually become familiar with her scent and voice.

With spring approaching, An An and Ke Ke are about to enter their mating season. Lau and her colleagues are closely monitoring their condition.

"We hope they live happily and healthily in Hong Kong and eventually raise their own offspring," she said.

As the group of giant pandas have sparked a "national treasure fever" in Hong Kong, the "parents" Ying Ying and Le Le have also become popular on the internet.

When caregivers helped to take care of the cubs, Ying Ying seized the opportunity to eat bamboo heartily, with netizens commenting that "Mom should enjoy her 'me time'." Meanwhile, Le Le's various playful moments in the water have prompted netizens to call out, "Dad needs to work hard to earn money for milk powder."

Since the arrival of the first pair of giant pandas, An An and Jia Jia, gifted to Hong Kong by the central government in 1999, giant pandas have become a cherished memory for many Hong Kong residents. Although they have passed away and were buried in the park, An An and Jia Jia still have "fans" who occasionally visit to pay their respects.

Recently in Hong Kong, a series of giant panda-themed activities are creating more sweet memories.

Nine-year-old Chan Long Yu, a student at Wong Kam Fai Primary and Secondary School, painted the scenery of Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor in vibrant colors on a panda-shaped mold, earning her the second place in a city-wide competition. Her 12-year-old sister, Chan Chiu Yu, designed a community landmark for photo opportunities, painting a giant panda holding Hong Kong-style food on a waterfront promenade.

"Giant pandas are so cute. They are national treasures and one of Hong Kong's unique features," Chan Chiu Yu said, explaining her creative inspiration.

Centered around the panda-themed IP, Hong Kong is actively developing its cultural and tourism industries. Ocean Park has launched over 400 related products, tourism companies organized themed carnivals, and Hongkong Post issued special stamps.

In Hong Kong, the unique relationship between the giant pandas and humans, which has spanned over decades, continues.

