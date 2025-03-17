Birds flit and play among vibrant cherry blossoms in SE China's Xiamen
An orange-bellied leafbird perches on the branch of a blooming cherry tree in search of food in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
As temperatures rise in early spring, Xiamen city in southeast China's Fujian Province bursts into bloom, filling the air with the fragrance of flowers and the melodies of birds.
In particular, radiant cherry blossoms in the cherry blossom valley in Huweishan park, located in Siming district of the city, have attracted fluttering butterflies and chirping birds, creating a picturesque scene brimming with the beauty of spring.
A fork-tailed sunbird sings in a cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yujun)
A Swinhoe's white-eye perches on the branch of a cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
A bird rests on the branch of a blossoming cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Xiaojing)
An orange-bellied leafbird rests on the branch of a blossoming cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
A mountain bulbul perches on the branch of a blooming cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
A Swinhoe's white-eye lingers on a cherry blossom branch in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Lin Changfeng)
Photo shows a beautiful view of a bird perching on the branch of a blooming cherry tree in the cherry blossom valley in Huweishan park, located at the junction of Siming district and Huli district of Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Xiaojing)
A green bird perches gracefully among the blossoms in a cherry tree in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. The bright green feathers of the bird contrast beautifully with the pink cherry blossoms. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)
