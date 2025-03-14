Home>>
Herons await their next meal
(People's Daily App) 13:42, March 14, 2025
On Tuesday, the vibrant city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, witnessed a charming spectacle: a flock of herons stood still in the water, embodying a synchronized "standing at attention" pose as they patiently awaited fish. This captivating scene delighted onlookers as the elegant birds remained poised for their next meal.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
