Herons await their next meal

(People's Daily App) 13:42, March 14, 2025

On Tuesday, the vibrant city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, witnessed a charming spectacle: a flock of herons stood still in the water, embodying a synchronized "standing at attention" pose as they patiently awaited fish. This captivating scene delighted onlookers as the elegant birds remained poised for their next meal.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)