China's global vision: a call for inclusive governance and shared prosperity

In an era marked by rising global tensions and shifting geopolitical dynamics, nations - especially major countries - find themselves at a crossroads. They must decide whether to forge a future based on multilateral cooperation and reform global governance, or retreat into a zero-sum paradigm where narrow self-interest and unilateral actions risk undermining the international order.

In its latest government work report, China outlined a comprehensive vision for the future. It is ready to work with other members of the international community to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, pursue the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilizations Initiative (GCI), and actively participate in reform and development of the global governance system. In doing so, it will promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and create a bright future of world peace and development.

This approach underscores China's resolve to act as an "enabler" on the world stage - steadfastly advocating for fairness, justice, peace and stability.

As a responsible major country, China always stands firm on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, aligned with the broader cause of human progress. Its persistent emphasis on peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefit is reflected in its ongoing provision of global public goods and its commitment to improving global governance.

At the heart of the vision lies building a community with a shared future for mankind - a concept that resonates with the long-standing traditions of Chinese civilization and the internationalist commitment of Chinese Communists. It enables China to secure benefits not just for itself but for the international community at large.

The appeal of the concept is underscored by tangible support from the international community. Over 100 countries have embraced the GDI, GSI and GCI, and more than three-quarters of countries in the world have joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - a testament to the broad appeal and influence of China's enabling role on the global stage.

China is steadfastly committed to fairness and justice, enabling global peace and stability.

With an unparalleled record in maintaining peace and security, China follows a path of peaceful development - resolving disputes through dialogue and playing a constructive role in addressing hotspot issues. By promoting a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and by advancing the GSI, it galvanizes international support for peace and development.

China is a cornerstone of multilateralism and a staunch advocate for the Global South. It holds membership in nearly every universal intergovernmental organization and stands as a party to over 600 international conventions and their amendments. Its commitment to equality in rights, opportunities, and rules is reflected in its vigorous support for the development of Global South nations, as well as its ongoing efforts to amplify their representation and voice in global governance.

China maintains a steadfast commitment to win-win cooperation, serving as a driving force for global development and prosperity.

It has built a global network of connectivity within the BRI framework - one that spans economic corridors, international transportation routes, and information highways, as well as critical physical infrastructure including railways, roads, airports, ports, pipelines and power grids. This comprehensive network, which covers land, sea, air and cyberspace, has significantly boosted the flow of goods, capital, technology and human resources among partner countries.

Moreover, China has implemented over 1,100 projects under the GDI and has hosted over 2,000 capacity-building programs to support other developing countries. As a proactive advocate for global development, the country always places the well-being of the international community at the forefront of its agenda. Through a series of concrete actions, it strives to promote a more inclusive, beneficial, and resilient model of global development - one in which every nation has the opportunity to emerge as a winner in the modernization process.

China maintains a steadfast commitment to inclusiveness and mutual learning, acting as a cornerstone for the progress of human civilization.

In recent years, China has hosted a series of cultural dialogues - such as the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, the World Conference of Classics, and the Liangzhu Forum - and has organized initiatives such as the year of culture and tourism, joint archaeological research, and classics translation programs. These efforts aim to celebrate cultural diversity, promote common values of humanity, and foster dialogue among civilizations.

A foreign scholar remarked that the GCI answers the questions of the times, offering Chinese wisdom in response to today's common challenges.

China's actions in enabling global governance reflect its commitment to pursuing shared interests and mutual betterment of humanity. This year, China will host the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the China-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States Forum, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, and the Global Summit of Women. These gatherings are expected to further drive reforms in global governance.

For the common good of humanity, China will continue to champion a model of global governance rooted in extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit - building a world where every nation plays a role and the promise of tomorrow is a collective achievement.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)