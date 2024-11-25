CPC delegation attends International Conference of Asian Political Parties in Cambodia

Xinhua) 09:28, November 25, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) attended the 12th International Conference of Asian Political Parties and related activities in Cambodia from Thursday to Saturday, at the invitation of the Cambodian People's Party.

Led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the delegation had extensive contacts with representatives of participating political parties.

Foreign parties highly valued and supported the three major global initiatives proposed by China and looked forward to deepening exchanges, mutual learning and international cooperation with the CPC to jointly promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.

The initiatives include the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)