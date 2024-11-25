CPC delegation attends International Conference of Asian Political Parties in Cambodia
PHNOM PENH, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) attended the 12th International Conference of Asian Political Parties and related activities in Cambodia from Thursday to Saturday, at the invitation of the Cambodian People's Party.
Led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, the delegation had extensive contacts with representatives of participating political parties.
Foreign parties highly valued and supported the three major global initiatives proposed by China and looked forward to deepening exchanges, mutual learning and international cooperation with the CPC to jointly promote regional peace, stability, development and prosperity.
The initiatives include the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: China holds consistent position on safeguarding interests of developing countries, says Zambian expert
- Experts, officials call for stronger China-Africa cooperation via Global Development Initiative
- China accelerates cooperation on advancing Global Development Initiative
- Experts, officials laud China's initiative as key driver of global development
- Chinese FM outlines China's vision for addressing global challenges
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.