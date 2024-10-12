Experts, officials laud China's initiative as key driver of global development

Xinhua) 10:18, October 12, 2024

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Experts and decision-makers have praised the China-proposed Global Development Initiative (GDI) as an important impetus to drive global development, with particular emphasis on promoting a thriving South-South cooperation.

They made the call Thursday during a high-level dialogue held under the theme "Fully Implementing the Global Development Initiative and Continuously Deepening China-Africa Development Cooperation" at the headquarters of the African Union (AU) in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

Steve Lalande, director of partnerships management and resource mobilization at the AU, said the GDI is aligned with the AU's key priorities as outlined under Agenda 2063, its 50-year continental development blueprint.

Noting that Agenda 2063 envisions an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa driven by its citizens, Lalande said the blueprint represents Africa's collective dream of transforming the continent into a dynamic global force.

"Our goals are ambitious yet achievable, particularly with the support of our strong partners, especially China, with which we have a history of strong partnership between our two sides. China and Africa share common aspirations to end poverty in all its forms, promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, as well as ensure equitable access to quality education and healthcare," he said.

Reiterating the crucial need to exert concerted efforts through strong cooperation toward the full implementation of the GDI, Lalande commended China's "unwavering commitment to advancing the shared dreams and aspirations."

"Together we can transform the ambitious goals of the GDI into concrete results that enhance the quality of life of all Africans and Chinese citizens alike, and also people of the world," he said.

Tezera Dejene, director of agribusiness and infrastructure development at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), said the GDI injects further vitality to UNIDO's existing collaboration with China across a range of development sectors that aim to enhance people's livelihoods, mainly those in Africa.

He said the UN agency has been implementing a series of projects supported by China in the area of green industrialization and agricultural modernization, responding to the practical needs of UN member countries.

"UNIDO supports and appreciates the Global Development Initiative of China and the Agenda 2063 of the AU, and has been actively cooperating with China across different African countries," he said.

Dejene also underscored UNIDO's "unwavering commitment" to further augment cooperation with programs and international forums to jointly achieve great milestones under the framework of the GDI.

Joseph Wangendo, senior technical officer at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), acknowledged the GDI's alignment with Africa CDC's mission.

He said cooperation under the GDI has already begun to transform Africa's health landscape and Africa CDC's role in the continent's sustainable development.

"The Africa CDC's efforts are closely aligned with the goals of the GDI, which calls for accelerated progress in key areas such as health, education, and economic resilience," Wangendo said. "The GDI presents an exciting opportunity for the Africa CDC to further deepen this collaboration. The GDI's focus on accelerating sustainable development is directly aligned with our goals of building resilient health systems, enhancing disease surveillance, and strengthening emergency response mechanisms."

The dialogue, which was co-hosted by the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the AU Commission, and the Chinese Mission to the AU, brought together about 200 officials from the AU, members of African and Chinese diplomatic communities, representatives of various UN agencies, heads of regional and international organizations, as well as experts from African and Chinese think tanks.

