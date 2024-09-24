China calls for joint efforts to advance global governance

Xinhua) September 24, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called on the international community to "take good care of our common home" and make joint efforts to advance global governance, as "humanity has only one planet Earth to call home, and we belong to the same world community."

Facing profound changes unseen in a century, it was highly relevant that world leaders gathered at the Summit of the Future and, together, adopted the Pact for the Future to galvanize their collective efforts for world peace and development, and to map out the future of humanity, said Wang, who is also special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in his statement at the summit.

Wang noted that with this goal in mind, Xi has put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, advocated high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and proposed the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

These vision and initiatives, he said, have provided new solutions for tackling the common challenges of humanity and drawn a new blueprint for building a better world.

The minister elaborated the four-point proposal put forth by China. First, countries of the world need to build a future of peace and tranquility, and should uphold the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and settle disputes through dialogue, resolve differences through consultation and enhance security through cooperation. And major countries, in particular, should lead by example by breaking geopolitical circles, rising above bloc confrontation, and serving as propellers for world solidarity and anchoring for international peace.

Second, countries of the world need to build a future of development and prosperity, follow a people-centered development philosophy and advocate a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, so as to deliver the fruits of development to the people and ensure common prosperity for all countries.

Third, countries of the world need to build a future of fairness and justice, build an equal and orderly multipolar world, oppose acts of hegemonism such as unilateral sanctions, and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Fourth, countries of the world need to build a better future by keeping abreast with the times and making global governance more just and equitable.

"China will work hand in hand with countries around the world to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and create a more peaceful and better tomorrow," Wang said.

