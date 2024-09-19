Chinese vice president attends opening ceremony of International Peace Day event

Xinhua) 15:49, September 19, 2024

JINAN, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addressed the opening ceremony of the Commemoration of the International Day of Peace 2024 in Jinan in east China's Shandong Province on Thursday.

Han noted that in the face of unprecedented global challenges, China's vision of building a community with a shared future for humankind, along with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, has injected confidence and momentum into advancing world peace, development and common prosperity.

He called on all parties to follow the right direction of the historical trend and work together to build a strong synergy toward creating a community with a shared future for humankind.

He also urged joint efforts to implement the three major global initiatives, pursue common development, adhere to peaceful coexistence, and foster exchanges and mutual learning.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and an important member of the "Global South," China will actively promote an orderly, multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, Han said, noting that China will work with other countries to promote peace and development and build a better world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a video speech at the meeting. Vice President of the National Assembly of Laos and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity, Sommad Pholsena, former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe, former Colombian President Ernesto Samper, former President of the Swiss Confederation Ueli Maurer and other speakers addressed the meeting.

They spoke highly of China's long-term efforts and contributions to promoting world peace, security and development, noting that they would work with China to continue to uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, promote the implementation of the three major global initiatives, and jointly safeguard peace to achieve better development.

About 180 representatives from foreign political parties, peace and friendship organizations, security think tanks and relevant domestic departments attended the event.

