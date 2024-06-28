Chinese envoy interprets China's concepts on diplomacy at gathering of OAS member states

Xinhua) June 28, 2024

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng has recently attended a gathering of member countries of the Organization of American States (OAS), where he elaborated China's concept of forging a new type of international relations in the context of China's relations with Latin American countries (LAC).

Xie, who was attending the 54th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the OAS also in his capacity as the permanent observer to the OAS, said Wednesday at a dialogue session that China is committed to mutual respect and trust, and advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world.

"Global affairs should be discussed by all, and the future of the world should be decided by everyone together. China and LAC need to show mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests, make our voices heard to champion an equal and orderly multipolar world, and pool our strengths to foster an international environment for peaceful development," Xie said.

He said China puts development first, and upholds a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

"Developing countries should not be kept forever at the low end of international industrial chains. We need to jointly oppose any containment and suppression on the pretext of 'democracy,' 'human rights,' 'rules' and the 'overcapacity' narrative, and work together for an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for development," Xie said.

China, the ambassador said, will always be a steadfast member of the Global South, and a crucial force for the development and prosperity of the Global South. "We will actively import more from fellow developing countries, carry out mutually beneficial cooperation in various forms, help implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and jointly make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all."

Xie said China upholds inclusiveness and mutual learning, and is committed to building a community with a shared future.

Guided by the vision of building a community with a shared future, China has promoted global governance featuring extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, advocated the common values of humanity, advanced high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and implemented the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, so as to bring countries together to meet challenges and achieve prosperity for all, he said.

On China-LAC cooperation, Xie said such cooperation is the independent choice of both sides. "Such cooperation meets our needs, does not target any third party, and should not be affected by any third party."

China has no geopolitical considerations in Latin America, he said. "We will continue to follow the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, pursue the greater good and shared interests, and take further steps to forge a China-LAC community with a shared future."

In conclusion, Xie said China will, as always, enhance dialogue and exchanges and engage in friendly cooperation with the OAS, share weal and woe and pursue common development with regional countries, so that together we can usher in a brighter future for the world, where peace, security, prosperity and progress prevail.

This year's regular session was held in Asuncion, capital of Paraguay.

