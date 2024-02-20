Chinese FM stresses win-win as future of humanity

Xinhua) 09:31, February 20, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Cordoba, Spain, Feb. 18, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

CORDOBA, Spain, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of embracing a win-win approach for the future of humanity on Sunday at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares in the southern Spanish city Cordoba.

Lose-lose is not a rational choice, and win-win should be the future of humanity, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Wang's remarks followed questions about the "lose-lose dynamics" highlighted in the Munich Security Report 2024. He identified three factors contributing to such risks: playing zero-sum games, decoupling and severing of supply chains, and inciting bloc confrontations.

These practices hurt others' interests without benefiting oneself, drag down global progress and prosperity, seriously disrupt efforts to tackle global challenges, and seriously erode the foundation of world peace and development, he said.

Lose-lose outcomes must be avoided by all parties, Wang said, noting that more and more countries are now aware of this.

He called for a collective pursuit of win-win situations, urging countries to unite rather than divide, adhere to accommodating each other's core interests, discard ideological biases, and reject bloc confrontations.

While advocating cooperation over confrontation, dialogue over conflict, consultation over arbitrariness and equality over power, Wang also highlighted openness, stable industrial and supply chains, and the improving of the WTO-centered free trading system.

He also emphasized the importance of establishing an internationalized, market-oriented, law-based environment for global economic and trade cooperation.

China is willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Wang said, adding that the country will also bring more opportunities to the world through Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)