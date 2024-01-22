China calls for more efforts in advancing South-South cooperation

KAMPALA, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Liu Guozhong attended the 3rd South Summit held Sunday in the Ugandan capital of Kampala and delivered a speech, calling for the advancement of South-South cooperation and reform of the global governance system.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Group of 77, and over the past six decades, the Global South has followed the right path of equality, mutual trust, mutual benefit, solidarity and mutual assistance, said Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council.

Independence is the defining political feature of the Global South, seeking strength through unity is the glorious tradition of the Global South, development and revitalization are the historical mission of the Global South, and fairness and justice are the common propositions of the Global South, Liu noted.

Transformations of the world unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, and the Global South is faced with a complex external environment, he said, calling for more efforts in exploring a path to modernization, promoting South-South cooperation at a higher level, actively participating in the reform of the global governance system, and deepening a global partnership for development that is united, equal, balanced and beneficial to all.

Liu said that the Chinese president has put forward the important vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and advocates the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, aiming to mobilize global resources, promote the common development of human society, long-term stability and mutual learning among civilizations, and push the world toward a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress.

As a developing country and a member of the Global South, China has always shared a common destiny with other developing countries, and will continue to take South-South cooperation as a priority in its foreign cooperation and contribute to the common development of developing countries in the Global South, Liu said.

The South Summit is the supreme decision-making body of the Group of 77. High-level representatives of nearly 100 countries and heads of United Nations agencies attended the meeting.

