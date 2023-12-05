China adheres to path of peaceful, high-quality development, opening-up: VP

December 05, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng addresses the opening ceremony of the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, which was read out on the occasion. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to the path of peaceful, high-quality development and high-level opening-up, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Monday.

Han made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum, held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Underscoring the importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's indepth explanation of multilateralism, Han said that under the current circumstances, the world needs more than ever to adhere to the core values and basic principles of multilateralism and follow the vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits in global governance.

Han elaborated on practicing multilateralism from three perspectives.

The first is to achieve peaceful coexistence on the premise of seeking common ground while shelving differences, seek integrated development in the process of equal exchanges, and make common progress on the basis of mutual learning.

He called on parties concerned to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and conduct high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

The second is to make global governance fairer and more equitable on the basis of consultation and consensus, and to oppose hegemonism, power politics, and unilateral practices in the name of multilateralism.

The third is to stick to the right direction of globalization, oppose protectionism and "decoupling," and support more mutually beneficial cooperation opportunities to inject more impetus into world economic recovery.

Han called on parties concerned to adhere to dialogue and consultation, promote political settlement of hotspot issues, and jointly address risks and challenges.

China is an advocate and practitioner of multilateralism, and is advancing the noble cause of building a great country and national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, Han stressed.

China stands ready to work with other countries to create a better future for mankind, he added.

With the theme of "Multilateralism: More Exchanges, Greater Inclusiveness and Cooperation," the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum, jointly held by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Australia China Friendship and Exchange Association, the Guangdong provincial government, and the World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid, opened Monday in Guangzhou.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attends the opening ceremony of the 2023 Imperial Springs International Forum in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 4, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the forum, which was read out on the occasion. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

