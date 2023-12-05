GDI promotes cooperation among Global South

Xinhua) 10:58, December 05, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Global Development Initiative (GDI) will further promote cooperation and exchanges among developing countries, said attendees at the 2023 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou).

The event, concluded on Sunday in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, hosted a thematic forum on the GDI and cooperation among developing countries.

The GDI, according to former Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome, represents a renewed commitment to global partnership. The implementation of the GDI is essential to achieving the various goals of sustainable development, he said.

He noted that the design of the GDI is highly practical, and that it emphasizes the generation of meaningful outcomes that benefit developing countries. In South-South cooperation, common development objectives are achieved through such complementary and mutually beneficial efforts.

Essam Sharaf, former prime minister of Egypt, said that constructing and establishing a global community for development is crucial for developing countries, which account for the majority of the world's population. Within these developing nations, the most pressing human rights issue is the issue of development.

While there are other challenges, the primary objective remains the achievement of development, said Sharaf, adding that the GDI is of paramount importance, carrying significant and positive implications for the promotion of global equality, balance and sustainability.

China's modernization has demonstrated how a developing country can chart its own path to modernization, and China's success has allowed it to support other developing countries in their efforts toward modernization, he said.

