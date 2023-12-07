Commentary: China grows into hub for global thought exchange

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China has become an increasingly influential hub for global thought exchange, hosting dozens of forums, expos, summits and meetings to promote world peace, development and the people-to-people bond this year.

Various Chinese cities recently hosted a wave of forums focusing on fields such as culture, the media and China studies, including the Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, the Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou, and the World Conference on China Studies -- Shanghai Forum.

Since the start of this year, China has also hosted a number of major expos and conferences, including the China-Central Asia Summit, the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and the China International Import Expo.

Some of these events, such as the Liangzhu Forum and the China International Supply Chain Expo, were held for the first time.

These events have demonstrated China's openness, inclusiveness and development philosophy, as well as the responsible role it is playing in global and regional agendas.

The meetings, fairs and forums have covered a wide range of topics, from global governance to economic development, from scientific and technological innovation to people-to-people exchanges, and from peace to security. They have provided platforms for in-depth dialogue and interaction between China and the world, and for all countries to share ideas, build consensus on addressing common issues, and strengthen cooperation.

"With pragmatic agendas, the forums demonstrate to the world China's active posture to exchange with other countries and seek common development," said Wang Wen, executive dean of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China. He attended six such forums over the past couple of weeks.

The world today is fraught with growing challenges, including the climate change, regional conflicts, and anti-globalization practices. Meanwhile, a new technological revolution is transforming the world on an enormous scale.

We are in greater need of exchange and communication than ever. Only through communication can we enhance our understanding and reduce or resolve misunderstandings. Only through exchange can we pool wisdom and create a better future, with more and broader mutually beneficial cooperation.

With a unique civilization that has endured for 5,000 years, China has been drawing wisdom from its traditional culture for its state governance and the advancement of Chinese modernization, providing its solutions to aid in improving global governance.

The events China has held this year have been concrete efforts to uphold the spirit of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. China proposed these four initiatives in recent years to tackle growing deficits in peace, development, security and governance, and to build a community with a shared future for all. The initiatives themselves have been widely discussed and supported at international events.

"China's ideas and proposals have won wide support. China's constructive role as a responsible major country has become more prominent," commented Chen Xulong, a professor of international relations at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the world's second-largest economy and the largest developing country, China has been a consistent promoter of and contributor to world peace and development, and a powerhouse of the world economy. China has also benefited significantly from its deeper global integration.

A world with more exchanges and mutual understanding means greater solidarity and strength. As an important hub for global exchanges, China is set to work with the world to tackle issues of common concern and creat more opportunities for shared development and prosperity.

