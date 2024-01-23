The three initiatives China put forward have resonated warmly with the world

Currently, the global economic recovery remains fragile and weak, and various security challenges keep emerging. Misunderstandings, estrangement and conflicts among civilizations still exist, and the deficits in peace, development, security and governance are growing.

Eying on promoting human progress, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in recent years. These initiatives have contributed Chinese wisdom and solutions to improving global governance, embracing changes in the world, and addressing challenges facing humanity, providing strategic guidance for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

It is widely recognized that peace and stability, material sufficiency, and cultural-ethical enrichment represent the basic goals of human society. Development serves as the material foundation for security and civilization, security acts as the fundamental prerequisite for development and civilization, and civilization provides the cultural-ethical support for development and security.

The GDI, GSI, and GCI proposed by Xi guide the advance of human society across these three dimensions. Resonating and complementing each other, they have built broad consensus and strong momentum in the international community to strengthen cooperation, jointly meet challenges, and create a shared future.

The GDI is committed to promoting global development and foster a development paradigm featuring benefits for all, balance, coordination, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, with an aim to foster a global community of development with a shared future.

So far, over 100 countries and international organizations have voiced support for the GDI, and more than 70 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI. China has also signed cooperation memorandums of understanding with nearly 30 countries and international organizations. This has enhanced the synergy between the GDI and major national and regional development plans.

The GDI stays committed to development as its first priority, to a people-centered approach, to inclusiveness and benefits for all, to innovation-driven development, to harmony between humanity and nature and to results-oriented actions.

The initiative is fully aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It addresses the most pressing livelihood needs of developing countries, building cooperation platforms and partnerships in key areas such as poverty reduction, food security, industrialization and digital connectivity. It deepens pragmatic cooperation, strengthens knowledge sharing in development, and benefits developing countries extensively.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed believes that strengthening cooperation within the framework of the GDI is key to achieving the common objectives for people and the planet.

Through the GSI, China calls for adapting to the profound changes in the international landscape through solidarity, addressing traditional and non-traditional security risks and challenges with a win-win mindset, and creating a new path to security that features dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win results over zero-sum game. The initiative aims at building a security community.

China released the Global Security Initiative Concept Paper, which expounds the core ideas and principles of the GSI, and identifies the priorities, platforms and mechanisms of cooperation. Through the mediation of China, Saudi Arabia and Iran achieved historic reconciliation, setting a fine example for countries in the region to resolve disputes and differences and achieve good neighborly relations through dialogue and consultation. On hotspot issues like the Ukraine crisis and the Palestine-Israel conflict, China has always promoted peace talks and negotiation, and championed political settlement of crises. China also worked to enhance global climate governance and released the Global AI Governance Initiative, making its contributions to coping with various non-traditional security threats.

China's actions to implement the GSI have been firm and resolute, which continuously enhances the initiative's appeal and influence. So far, over 100 countries and international organizations have voiced support for the GSI.

The GCI advocates the respect for the diversity of civilizations, the common values of humanity, the importance of continuity and evolution of civilizations, and closer international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation. It promotes tolerance, coexistence, exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations.

China not only presented the GCI, but also carried out the initiative with concrete actions. At the Communist Party of China in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-Level Meeting, leaders of over 500 political parties and organizations from more than 150 countries exchanged experiences in modernization and built stronger confidence and consensus in cooperation and building a better future.

China has hosted diverse civil diplomacy, city diplomacy, and public diplomacy activities, promoting mutual understanding and friendship among peoples of different countries.

Cultural and tourism exchanges under the Belt and Road Initiative have been vibrant, and a series of relevant institutions have been set up, such as the Silk Road International League of Theaters, International Alliance of Museums of the Silk Road, Network of Silk Road Arts Festivals, Silk Road International Library Alliance, and Silk Road International Alliance of Art Museums and Galleries.

China works with all sides to implement the GCI, let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend conflict, and inclusiveness transcend supremacy, injecting strong positive energy into building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The implementation of the GDI, GSI and GCI is steering the human society toward the direction of common development, long-term stability and mutual learning among civilizations. In the future, China will keep working with relevant parties to further implement the three initiatives, and raise high the banner of building a community with a shared future for mankind, as a guiding light leading the advance of the times.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)