China will be a force for stability in enhancing global governance: FM

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Saturday that China will be a force for stability in enhancing global governance.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech during the "China in the World" session at the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

Wang said that today's international system faces serious challenge from unilateralism and power politics, and it is the common call of the international community to revitalize multilateralism and strengthen solidarity.

He said the United Nations' authority and core status must be strengthened and by no means be weakened, adding that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter have never been outdated, but are more important.

Wang said China has become the largest troop contributor to peacekeeping operations among the five permanent members of the Security Council and the second largest contributor to the UN regular budget and peacekeeping assessments.

He said China supports the Security Council's primary role in peace and security issues and supports the UN in holding the Summit of the Future to put forward more feasible solutions to challenges.

In the face of the climate threat, China played a positive role in bringing about the UAE Consensus at the UN Climate Change Conference and will achieve the largest reduction in carbon emission intensity in the shortest time in world history, said Wang, stressing that China will live up to its words.

In the face of AI challenges, China supports the establishment of an international AI governance body under the UN framework to jointly safeguard the well-being of mankind, he said.

Wang said China has worked actively to strengthen solidarity and cooperation in the Global South, promoted the historic expansion of BRICS membership, supported the African Union in joining the G20, and been committed to increasing the representation and voice of developing countries in global affairs, so as to make the global governance architecture more balanced and effective.

As the world's largest developing country, China has also been committed to providing the world with more public goods within its capacity, he said.

From the Belt and Road Initiative to the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, China continues to make its own contributions to tackling global challenges based on the principles of cooperation, openness and equality, he said.

To strengthen global governance, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, Wang noted.

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and Taiwan affairs are China's internal affairs, he said, stressing that to abide by basic international norms, one should adhere to the one-China principle.

To safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, "Taiwan independence" should be resolutely opposed, he added.

