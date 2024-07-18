China releases report on implementation of global security initiative

Xinhua) 21:43, July 18, 2024

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The report on the implementation progress of the Global Security Initiative was released on Thursday, systematically reviewing the achievements accomplished since the initiative's inception.

In a written speech delivered at the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies' launch ceremony and report release, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the report will assist all parties in better understanding the practical significance and unique value of the initiative as an international public good in the field of security.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the importance of the Global Security Initiative in tackling security challenges and maintaining global stability has been further demonstrated in the face of a world intertwined with chaos.

China established the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies, which is based on the China Institute of International Studies, to improve research in relevant fields, serve the initiative's implementation, and contribute more to world peace and security, Wang said.

According to the report, released by China Institute of International Studies and the Center for Global Security Initiative Studies, the initiative has received support and appreciation from more than 100 countries as well as international and regional organizations.

The initiative and its core concepts have been incorporated into more than 90 bilateral and multilateral documents on exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries and international organizations, and have been praised by many international celebrities and influential media outlets, establishing an international consensus with global influence.

The report also recommends that all parties engage in various forms of dialogue and exchanges on global security concerns in order to constantly enrich the concept and connotation of the Global Security Initiative.

All sides should explore and expand bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, innovate cooperation concepts and methods, be committed to promoting peace talks on international and regional hotspot issues and uphold true multilateralism, said the report.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)