China to advance global security governance, carry forward implementation of Resolution 1540

Xinhua) 16:59, June 26, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China intends to advance global security governance and carry forward implementation of Resolution 1540, according to Sun Xiaobo, Director-General of the Department of Arms Control of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Sun made the remarks on Tuesday during the 4th Training Course for UNSCR 1540 Points of Contact in the Asia-Pacific Region in Beijing.

The training course was jointly held by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Nations Security Council 1540 Committee and United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs. Representatives from 27 Asia-Pacific countries and 14 international and regional organizations and mechanisms participated in the training course.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of Resolution 1540. Resolution 1540 requires member states to enhance export controls and other measures, fulfill the international obligations of non-proliferation and prevent non-state actors from acquiring weapons of mass destruction. Furthermore, it regulates that non-proliferation actions shall not damage member states' legitimate right to the peaceful use of science and technology.

Sun said that the 20th anniversary of Resolution 1540 provides an important opportunity for the international community to further promote the comprehensive, balanced and sustainable implementation of the Resolution. This will help advance the building of a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory non-proliferation export control order.

Guided by the Global Security Initiative, China strongly supports a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. Moreover, China urges the international community to uphold true multilateralism and emphasizes the importance of the UN as the main platform for non-proliferation governance, Sun said.

Sun also emphasized the importance of adopting a balanced approach to development and security. While it is important to implement non-proliferation and export control measures to safeguard international security, it is equally important to provide unimpeded access to the advantages of scientific and technological advancements for the peaceful objectives for all countries.

Since China took the lead in hosting a training course for UNSCR 1540 Points of Contact, the training course has become an important public good provided by China in the field of international security.

Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Ambassador José Javier De La Gasca, Chair of the UN Security Council 1540 Committee and other speakers expressed their gratitude to the government of China for hosting this important event for the fourth time.

