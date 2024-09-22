China to deepen cooperation on Global Development Initiative with all: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen cooperation with other parties on the Global Development Initiative, continue to share the development opportunities created through Chinese modernization, and accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that over the past three years, more than 100 countries and many international organizations including the United Nations have supported and participated in the Global Development Initiative. Additionally, more than 80 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative.

She said China has set up a Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, which has supported more than 150 projects. Furthermore, the construction of the Global Development Promotion Center is well underway.

"The Global Development Initiative was proposed by China, the opportunities and outcomes it offers are shared by the world," Mao said, adding that at the upcoming general debate of the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will discuss with all parties on development and cooperation and pool forces supporting the development and revitalization of the Global South.

