Interview: China holds consistent position on safeguarding interests of developing countries, says Zambian expert

Xinhua) 16:29, November 21, 2024

LUSAKA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- It is China's consistent position to speak for the interests of developing countries on various international occasions such as the G20 meetings, a Zambian expert has said.

"China is seen as a moral custodian of the supreme interest and economic interest of the developing countries," Njunga-Michael Mulikita, an advisory board member of the International Relations Association of Zambia, said in a recent interview.

Hailing China as a true friend of Africa over the years, he said that China played a crucial role in supporting the admission of the African Union (AU) as a member of the G20 last year, and that this achievement will greatly enhance Africa's influence and strengthen the role of the Global South.

Noting it was an anomaly for a continent with a population of over 1 billion to be excluded from global governance, the expert said the AU's entry into the G20 was a right step in correcting the historical injustice, and would legitimize the voice of the G20.

As the world is facing multiple challenges, countries need to work in solidarity through mechanisms such as the G20 to address the challenges, he said, voicing the hope that the G20 will continue to enhance international cooperation and solidarity.

Mulikita urged the G20, which groups the world's major economies, to focus more on equality and justice in the management of global issues, and work closely to foster economic growth and encapsulate the interests of all countries.

He said countries need to heed China's calls to tackle the global North-South divide and ensure that the interests of all countries were considered in decision-making.

The expert commended the Global Development Initiative (GDI), noting that the China-proposed initiative is important as it ignited attention to development issues and has the capacity to revive international cooperation between the North and South as well as revive international solidarity, friendship and common purpose.

He expressed delight that the initiative has already received support worldwide.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, more than 100 countries and many international organizations including the United Nations have supported and participated in the GDI. Additionally, more than 80 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI.

