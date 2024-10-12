China accelerates cooperation on advancing Global Development Initiative

Development embodies people's aspiration for a better life. It is the top priority for developing countries and a timeless theme for humanity.

On September 21, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, contributing Chinese wisdom and strength to tackling global development issues. Three years on, the cooperation mechanism of the GDI has been continuously strengthened with fruitful results.

The GDI "circle of friends" has been constantly expanded over the past three years. More than 100 countries and many international organizations including the UN have supported and participated in the GDI. Additionally, more than 80 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI.

More than 70 countries, regions and international organizations have become part of the Global Development Promotion Center Network. Over 40 countries and international organizations have inked memoranda of understanding with China.

A GDI promotion working group has been established at the UN, and a demonstration center for China-Africa (Ethiopia)-UN (UNIDO) cooperation has been set up.

The GDI cooperation has been continuously deepened and consolidated, garnering widespread acclaim and active participation from the international community.

The GDI was proposed by China, and the opportunities and outcomes it offers are shared by the world. Over the past three years, China has enriched financing channels, innovated cooperation models, strengthened capacity building, expanded partnership networks, coordinated actions with all parties, and made persistent efforts to generate vigorous momentum for sustainable development.

The High-level Dialogue on Global Development held in June 2022 marked the concrete actions under the framework of the GDI. At the dialogue, China announced pragmatic steps to implement the initiative, including creating a Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, increasing input in the China-UN Peace and Development Fund, establishing a Global Development Promotion Center and a Global Knowledge Network for Development, and issuing a Global Development Report.

Besides, the list of deliverables composed of 32 measures was released at the dialogue, including setting up a Global Alliance for Poverty Reduction and Development, launching a Food Production Enhancement Action, establishing an International Vaccines Research, Development and Innovation Alliance, promoting to establish the Global Clean Energy Cooperation Partnership, establishing the Global Network for Sustainable Forest Management, holding a Global Development Forum, and providing 100,000 training opportunities for other developing countries.

China has been working hand in hand with its partners to accelerate the implementation of the GDI, continuously injecting new momentum into global development.

Under the GDI, investment has been added to the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund. The total number of global development projects established has surpassed 1,000. Besides, China has implemented more than 140 trilateral cooperation programs with over 20 international organizations in more than 60 countries.

China has set up the Innovation Training Base of the Global Development Promotion Center to provide training opportunities for people in developing countries. Over 1,000 capacity building programs have been launched for other developing countries, training more than 40,000 professionals.

Stephen Bainous Kargbo, the UN Industrial Development Organization representative to China, noted that the GDI has helped mobilize resources, establish cooperation mechanisms and advance practical cooperation, adding that great progress made in fields including poverty reduction, food security and health demonstrated China's determination and ability to contribute to global well-being and common prosperity.

Carlos Maria Correa, executive director of the South Center, noted that the GDI aligns with the priorities of developing countries, emphasizing sustainable development goals and providing stronger, more targeted support for these nations.

On the path toward development and prosperity, no country or individual should be left behind. This is the vision of the GDI, as well as the goal advocated by the UN.

Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the goals of the GDI align with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, holding great potential to benefit countries of the world. He noted that the GDI promotes genuine multilateralism and aims to build a more equitable and sustainable world for all.

Moving forward, China will deepen cooperation with all parties in promoting the GDI, continue to share the opportunities of Chinese modernization, accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and promote common development, so as to foster a development paradigm featuring benefits for all, balance, coordination, inclusiveness, win-win cooperation and common prosperity, and create an even brighter future for humanity.

