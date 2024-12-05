China stays committed to high-level opening up: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:10, December 05, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, watches a performance with the attendees at a promotional event hosted by the Foreign Ministry to present the Hainan Free Trade Port to the world in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2024. Wang attended the promotional event and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is committed to development through high-level opening up and will continue to foster a business environment that is market-oriented, law-based and internationalized, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and implement the Global Development Initiative, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks at a promotional event hosted by the Foreign Ministry to present the Hainan Free Trade Port to the world.

Major officials of the island province of Hainan were invited to make presentations to more than 500 attendees, including diplomats and officials from over 160 countries, representatives from international organizations, central and local government officials, and representatives from enterprises, international trade associations, and domestic and foreign media.

In June 2020, China released a master plan with aims to build the whole of Hainan island into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century.

Wang said that the construction of the Hainan free trade port has gained momentum and the region has attracted an increasing number of regional and global enterprises to invest and operate business, presenting a new and dynamic environment of openness and progress.

The Hainan Free Trade Port has become a new frontier of China's institutional opening up, a new hot spot for regional mutually beneficial cooperation, and a new engine driving economic globalization, Wang said.

"Seeing is believing, and everyone is welcome to visit Hainan and gain firsthand experience," he added.

Wang said China will adhere to open, innovative, green, inclusive, and peaceful development.

"Choosing China means choosing opportunities, and embracing China means embracing the future," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)