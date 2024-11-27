China hosts seminar at UN Vienna to promote nuclear technologies for global development

Xinhua) 13:40, November 27, 2024

VIENNA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- China hosted a seminar at the United Nations (UN) in Vienna on Tuesday to promote the use of nuclear technologies for global development, especially development in the Global South.

The seminar, themed "Atoms for a Better Home and Global South," was jointly hosted by China's permanent mission to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, the China Atomic Energy Authority and the China National Nuclear Corporation.

The event was held on the sidelines of the ongoing ministerial conference on nuclear science and technology of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Li Song, China's permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Vienna, told the seminar that since China proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) three years ago, more than 100 countries and over 20 international organizations have actively supported and participated in the initiative, and over 80 countries have joined the Group of Friends of the GDI.

China has actively promoted international development cooperation in the field of the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology at Vienna's multilateral platforms, Li noted.

Li added that he believes the joint efforts of China and other international organizations can help bring more development success stories to the Global South.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said at the seminar that the China-proposed GDI is of great significance in guiding the international community to seek common development and improve the well-being of people around the world.

Noting China's indispensable support for the IAEA, Grossi said he expects that China, as a leader in nuclear science and technology, will continue to actively participate in global development cooperation and make greater contributions to building a safer and better world.

Nearly 300 participants, including representatives from international organizations in Vienna, senior government officials and experts, attended the seminar.

