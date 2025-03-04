Bridging cultures: Brazilian scholar promotes Chinese martial arts, philosophy

March 04, 2025

Rogerio Fernandes de Macedo showcases Taiji moves. (courtesy of the interviewee)

"Martial arts opened a window for me to understand China," said Rogerio Fernandes de Macedo, director of the Sun Bin Martial Arts Association of Brazil in a recent interview with People's Daily.

As a teenager, he was fascinated by the graceful movements and chivalrous spirit of Chinese martial arts, which inspired him to adopt the Chinese name Huo Xinwu.

What started as a childhood interest in Chinese martial arts eventually led Macedo to immerse himself in Chinese culture and pursue comparative sinology as the focus of his doctoral studies.

In 2018, he studied at Beijing Jiaotong University as an exchange student, where he improved his Chinese language skills and gained a deeper appreciation of Chinese traditions. Upon returning to Brazil, he remained committed to promoting Chinese culture, teaching both the Chinese language and martial arts in his home country.

"Martial arts is more than just a sport—it is a vessel of China's rich traditional culture. Learning martial arts offers a direct way to engage with Chinese heritage," Macedo explained.

He believes that as China modernizes, it continues to preserve the essence of its traditional culture. In his teaching, he often integrates discussions on Chinese philosophy and classical texts, helping his students better understand China's history and culture.

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Brazil diplomatic relations, and Macedo contributed to a relevant commemorative volume, celebrating the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

He sees cultural exchange as a crucial force in strengthening bilateral ties, noting that China's development has sparked growing interest in its culture among Brazilians.

"Cultural exchanges bring our people closer together. Mutual understanding and trust will form the foundation for future cooperation between our countries. I hope more Brazilians will discover China through cultural exchange," he said.

Macedo recently attended the 2nd World Conference of Sinologists in southeast China's Fujian Province, and his in-depth discussions with scholars from around the world at the event excited him very much.

As China's modernization progresses, Macedo believes it presents valuable opportunities for Brazil and other Global South nations, attracting increasing attention from scholars worldwide.

Looking ahead, he hopes to further cultural exchange between China and Brazil by translating more Chinese classics and literary works, making them accessible to a broader audience.

