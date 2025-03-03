From writing a paper to cross-national love! A Thai student and Chinese train driver's love story

People's Daily Online) 09:31, March 03, 2025

One is a tall and handsome Chinese train driver.

The other is a beautiful and gentle "00s" Thai girl.

Their love story began with a paper on the China-Europe Railway Express.

They met, fell in love, got to know each other, and have created a touching "cross-national romance."

Ma Wendong, 29, is a train crew member at a depot of China Railway Xi'an Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in the provincial capital Xi'an. Since he was selected as a China-Europe Railway Express driver in 2021, he has transported trains of products from north Shaanxi's Yan'an to Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park in Xi'an, also the gateway for the export to global markets.

In 2022, Wilawan Kunlawong, a Thai student at Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an, needed more details about the China-Europe Railway Express when she was working on a thesis on international trade. She contacted the depot for help, which recommended Ma, a driver known for his expertise and extensive experience, to help her.

Wilawan could communicate effortlessly with Ma in Chinese, for she developed an interest in learning Chinese during her childhood, studied the language in middle school and secured third place in the Thailand finals of the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition.

Ma shared relevant information with her, such as how the China-Europe freight trains transport Chinese products to Europe and bring back goods for Chinese consumers.

"This guy is tall, handsome, knowledgeable, and very responsible," said Wilawan.

"This girl is gentle, beautiful, speaks Chinese well, and is very sincere," said Ma.

Both left a strong impression on each other after their first meeting. As a result, their hearts gradually drew closer.

Ma confessed his feelings to Wilawan while dining at a cozy restaurant, presenting her with carefully-prepared flowers and gifts. Wilawan happily accepted right away. In early 2023, Ma proposed to her. In February 2024, their daughter was born.

Thanks to Ma's support and encouragement, Wilawan continued to pursue a Master's Degree in Foreign Language and Literature at the Northwest University in Xi'an in September 2024. Inspired by her, Wilawan's two younger sisters also came to China to study at Huaqiao University in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Ma had an intense work schedule during this year's Chunyun, or Spring Festival travel season, which lasted for 40 days. He had to operate over 30 train trips, traveling approximately 24,500 kilometers. Wilawan was very supportive for her husband.

Through the China-Europe Railway Express, flour and oil from Kazakhstan, candies from Russia, and wine from Georgia entered China, becoming a good choice for China's consumers' New Year shopping. Likewise, products manufactured in China including automobiles and auto parts, electronic products, and textiles were exported overseas.

Wilawan said since their daughter was born, her husband became even more motivated. "He is not only working hard for the development of the China-Europe Railway Express, but also building a better future for our family."

