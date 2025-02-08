Full text: China-Thailand joint statement on advancing comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership

Xinhua) 14:55, February 08, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- The government of the People's Republic of China and the government of the Kingdom of Thailand on Saturday issued a joint statement on advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity, and sustainability through a forward-looking and people-centered vision.

