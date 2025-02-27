40 Chinese nationals repatriated from Thailand in joint crackdown on illegal immigration

Xinhua) 15:43, February 27, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Forty Chinese nationals involved in illegal immigration were repatriated from Thailand on Thursday in a coordinated effort to combat cross-border crime and safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese citizens, according to China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The operation, conducted in accordance with Chinese and Thai laws, international regulations and established practices, is one example of ongoing collaboration between the two nations to address transnational criminal activities, the ministry said.

A senior MPS official explained that the repatriated individuals had been deceived by criminal organizations into illegally crossing borders, ultimately becoming stranded in Thailand. "Their families have repeatedly sought government assistance for their return," the official said, stressing that the repatriation reflects China's commitment to protecting its citizens' legitimate rights.

The official further emphasized that the repatriated individuals' legal rights were fully protected throughout the process, and that they will receive assistance in reintegrating into their families and society once the necessary legal procedures are completed.

"Recent joint operations between China and Thailand have yielded fruitful outcomes in combating transnational crimes, including telecommunications and internet fraud," the official said.

Both countries have pledged to expand their law enforcement cooperation, with the goal of better safeguarding citizens' legitimate rights and ensuring regional security and stability, according to the official.

