Strengthening bonds: Thai PM's heartwarming visit to China
(People's Daily App) 16:49, February 19, 2025
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared some heartwarming moments during her official visit to China. Staying at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, she expressed her honor and pride, noting that this gesture from China symbolizes the friendship between the two nations. She also highlighted the impressive professionalism of her bodyguard, who provided precise travel time updates during their journeys. These small yet meaningful interactions added warmth to her visit, reflecting the genuine hospitality and strong ties between Thailand and China.
(Compiled by Wang Ruofan and Zhang Yixuan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
