MICA Art Museum opens in Changsha
Visitors take photos with an exhibit at the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Visitors view an exhibit at the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows an exterior view of the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows an interior view of the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Visitors take photos with an exhibit at the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2025 shows an exterior view of the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Visitors view an exhibit at the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
