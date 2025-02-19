MICA Art Museum opens in Changsha

Xinhua) 11:26, February 19, 2025

Visitors take photos with an exhibit at the MICA Art Museum in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 18, 2025. The MICA Art Museum officially opened today and will be fully accessible to the public from tomorrow. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

