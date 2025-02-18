Lancang-Mekong Cultural Activity to be held in Myanmar's Bagan

YANGON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Lancang-Mekong Cultural Activity 2024 will take place in Bagan in central Myanmar's Mandalay region from Feb. 22 to 28, the official daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Monday.

The event, to be held under the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Special Fund (2024) program, will also feature an art exhibition on Feb. 25 at the Bagan Archaeological Museum, the report said, citing the National University of Arts and Culture, Yangon.

Artists from Myanmar, China, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam will participate in art exchange programs, it said.

The exhibition will showcase artworks from 12 Myanmar artists, four each from China, Cambodia, and Thailand, and two each from Laos and Vietnam, it added.

