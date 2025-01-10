Trending in China | Dehua white porcelain: Blanc de Chine

(People's Daily App) 16:49, January 10, 2025

Dehua white porcelain is a premium porcelain produced in Dehua county, Fujian Province, China. The primary raw materials are kaolin and porcelain stone. During the firing process, these materials create a unique textural structure that results in a pure white finish and a delicate texture reminiscent of jade, which is one of the characteristics that contribute to its name "Blanc de Chine." When struck, the smooth glaze produces a ringing sound.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Feng Qinyue)

