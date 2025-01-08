China's Wonderland | The china of China

(People's Daily App) 16:42, January 08, 2025

In this episode of Peking University's China's Wonderland, Phoebe, a doctoral student at PKU's School of Arts, shares how her love for porcelain was sparked by a piece on display at the school. When Shi Yucong, a graduate student of law, explains the piece was crafted by an artist from Liling, a city in Hunan Province famed for its porcelain, the pair embarks on a journey to nine Liling sites important to its porcelain legacy.

(Video source: Peking University; Edited by Feng Zihan, Li Wenjing and Lin Rui)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)