Chinese sculptor's artworks exhibited in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese sculptor Xu Hongfei has been showcasing his celebrated "Chubby Women" sculptures in the Auckland city center.

"Happiness and humour are the common languages of the world," Xu said. Through "Chubby Women" sculptures, he aims to share China's stories with the world.

The Auckland exhibition particularly featured the sculptor's latest artworks of a rugby team to celebrate the success of the New Zealand women's rugby sevens team as Olympic champions at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Hailing from Guangzhou in Guangdong Province, Xu is one of China's leading contemporary sculptors. His "Chubby Women" series has gained him international fame as the works celebrate body positivity, joy, and self-expression.

The exhibition, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 16, is part of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Auckland supported by the Auckland Council and city center.

