Exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks held in Rome

Xinhua) 10:58, February 03, 2025

A woman visits an exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A boy visits an exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A man visits an exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People visit an exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

People visit an exhibition of Chinese contemporary artworks at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Feb. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

