Dunhuang in China's Gansu embraces new development

Xinhua) 09:26, February 19, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows the mingsha mountain and crescent spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Nov. 23, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Known for its breathtaking landscapes and historical significance, Dunhuang holds a treasure trove of ancient Buddhist relics and art. In recent years, Dunhuang has leveraged its cultural tourism resources and vigorously attracted visitors and scholars from around the world who are keen to delve into its historical significance and witness its modern cultural revival. Once served for thousands of years as a meeting point of the East and the West along the ancient Silk Road, Dunhuang has now revived to embrace new development. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a fulldome digital movie in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

This photo taken on July 16, 2024 shows a view of the site of Yumen Pass in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Tourists visit the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Visitors ride camels at the mingsha mountain and crescent spring scenic spot in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Feb. 4, 2025. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

A teacher guides students to sing a song with characteristics of Dunhuang at a primary school in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 26, 2023. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

A tourist tries out VR device to experience virtual tour of the Mogao Caves in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 22, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

A performance featuring traditional Dunhuang music and dance is staged during the 7th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 20, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Tourists visit a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2023. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

People read books at a bookstore in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 21, 2022. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Tourists try out VR devices to experience virtual tours of Dunhuang in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a statue in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Tourists purchase souvenirs at a night market in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Rangers patrol along the Great Wall at the site of Yumen Pass in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 16, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Envoys take a selfie at the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 7, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Tourists visit the site of Yumen Pass in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 4, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

Tourists visit the 7th Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 21, 2024. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the scenery along Danghe River in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

A staff member stitches mural images on a computer at the Dunhuang Academy in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 25, 2023. Around 2,000 years ago, Dunhuang was a key hub on the ancient Silk Road. Chinese silk and tea passed through this gateway en route to other countries, while agricultural products such as grapes, carrots and pomegranates made their way into China.

