China's Dunhuang Academy celebrates 80th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 08:17, September 24, 2024

Tourists visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

LANZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Dunhuang Academy, a comprehensive national institution for the conservation, management and research of the world-famous grottoes in Gansu Province, held a meeting on Monday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its founding.

The meeting reviewed the history of the Dunhuang Academy over the past eight decades and called for the future high-quality development of the academy.

While delivering remarks, Xie Bing, deputy head of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), praised the academy's contributions to cultural heritage protection, academic studies and education.

Xie also urged efforts to promote the innovative transformation and development of Dunhuang's cultural sector, as well as efforts to foster more talent capable of providing intellectual support to this high-quality development.

Attendees at the meeting included representatives of the NCHA, relevant government departments in Gansu, and higher education and cultural heritage institutions.

