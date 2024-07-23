Visitors have immersive impression of Dunhuang culture via digital technology
A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A digital exhibition utilizing technologies as 3D modeling and VR devices is held to help visitors have an immersive impression of the culture of Dunhuang.
One of the key passes along the ancient Silk Road, Dunhuang is home to the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts a vast collection of Buddhist artworks.
A visitor makes an interactive video at a digital exhibition of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A staff member helps a boy use virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Visitors use virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A visitor makes an interactive video at a digital exhibition of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Letter from China: Dunhuang: An ancient city with a modern allure
- Police station in cave preserves order in scenic area, protects safety of tourists
- Getting a handle of Dunhuang-style gestures
- "China's gift to the world": Envoys discuss exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations at Dunhuang
- Spring scenery of NW China's Dunhuang delights visitors
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.