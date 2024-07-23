We Are China

Visitors have immersive impression of Dunhuang culture via digital technology

Xinhua) 08:24, July 23, 2024

A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A digital exhibition utilizing technologies as 3D modeling and VR devices is held to help visitors have an immersive impression of the culture of Dunhuang.

One of the key passes along the ancient Silk Road, Dunhuang is home to the Mogao Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts a vast collection of Buddhist artworks.

A visitor makes an interactive video at a digital exhibition of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A staff member helps a boy use virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

Visitors use virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor makes an interactive video at a digital exhibition of Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

A visitor uses virtual reality (VR) equipment to visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lang Bingbing)

