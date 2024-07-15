Police station in cave preserves order in scenic area, protects safety of tourists

July 15, 2024

Police officers leave the police station for a patrol mission in the Yadan National Geological Park in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province, on June 20, 2024. (Photo/Zhang Xiaoliang)

The police station situated in the Yadan National Geological Park, located over 180 kilometers from Dunhuang city, northwest China's Gansu Province, is home to nine police officers and auxiliary police officers who are determined to fulfill their task of preserving order in the park and protecting the safety and property of tourists.

Established over 20 years ago, the police station initially lacked proper facilities. Police officers and auxiliary police officers took shelter in a cave dwelling carved out of the Yadan landform, which provided them with a place to work and rest.

Prior to the establishment of the police station in the Yadan National Geological Park, the nearest police station, called the Hongshijing Police Station, was located 100 kilometers away. In 2001, Li Shengshou, the first chief of the Yadan Police Station, was transferred from the Hongshijing Police Station to oversee the maintenance of order and safety in the scenic area.

In recent years, the police station in the Yadan National Geological Park has become an online sensation and a distinctive attraction. Its entrance displays the police emblem and a five-star red flag. Inside are different areas such as the office, kitchen, dining room, and reception room.

However, when the police station was initially built, it was little more than a makeshift tent.

"Back then, there was no access to water or electricity. We had to fetch water from 150 kilometers away, and relied on kerosene lamps for light," said a police officer.

Li and his team of four police officers then began carving out a cave dwelling using pickaxes and shovels.

Six months later, they managed to carve out a 40-square-meter cave. Later, they expanded it to cover over 300 square meters. The local government also made improvements to the infrastructure, ensuring that the police station had access to water and electricity.

In order to better protect the Yadan landform, a new office building was built 400 meters away from the "cave" police station. At present, there are nine police officers and auxiliary police officers stationed there, with an average age of 37. They are equipped with all the necessary resources, including police cars, motorcycles, drones, and satellite phones.

"The police station is conveniently located near the park entrance to serve the public," said Qin Zhigang, chief of the police station. He opened a cabinet, revealing silk banners sent by grateful individuals who had been rescued. "Each banner tells a story," Qin said.

One day, a tourist from east China's Shandong Province was lost in the Yadan National Geological Park. Qin, accompanied by two auxiliary police officers, quickly gathered water and provisions, mobilized vehicles, and brought satellite phones, drones, and other necessary equipment to work with the park staff on the rescue mission.

As the park spans nearly 400 square kilometers, it was difficult to locate a missing person. Initially, Qin and his companions searched within a 500-meter radius based on their past rescue experience, but were unable to find the tourist.

The search operation was then extended to a 1-kilometer radius, and they ultimately located the missing person shortly before nightfall.

Over the past 20 years, the police station has taken part in over 200 rescue missions.

With no permanent residents in its jurisdiction, the police station primarily serves over 200,000 tourists who come to visit the scenic area each year.

The police officers and auxiliary police officers possess detailed knowledge of the distances between each scenic spot and the police station, the surrounding environment, road conditions, and even the availability of mobile phone reception.

Every afternoon, the police station works with the scenic area management committee to monitor the number of visitors entering the park, and also to verify the number of people departing in the evening to ensure no one is missing.

