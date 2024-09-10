China's Dunhuang culture exhibition kicks off in New Zealand

A visitor views an exhibit during the "Experience China: Dunhuang Culture Enters New Zealand" exhibition in Auckland, New Zealand, Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Huaiqian)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- "Experience China: Dunhuang Culture Enters New Zealand" exhibition kicked off in New Zealand's largest city Auckland on Monday.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Information Office of the State Council and the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand, and undertaken by the Gansu Provincial Information Office, the Dunhuang Academy, and China International Culture Group Ltd.

The exhibition featured a curated selection of Dunhuang murals, colored sculptures, and cave models. It also digitally restored Cave 285 of the Mogao Grottoes. These efforts allowed the audience to immerse themselves in the historical and cultural essence of the Dunhuang Grottoes.

Additionally, performers from the Gansu Performing Arts Group captivated the audience with traditional Dunhuang music and dance, offering a rich audio-visual experience.

Artists perform traditional Dunhuang dance during the "Experience China: Dunhuang Culture Enters New Zealand" exhibition in Auckland, New Zealand, Sept. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Huaiqian)

It aimed to enhance cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand while promoting people-to-people exchanges by displaying the unique charm of Dunhuang Grottoes art.

According to the organizers, Dunhuang culture is an indispensable part of the diversity of world culture. Civilizations have become richer and more colorful with exchanges and mutual learning. They hoped that this exhibition can contribute to promoting the people-to-people links between the two countries, fostering healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.

"This exhibition is really significant because it brings a rare opportunity for New Zealanders like myself to engage with one of the most important cultural and religious sites in the world and fosters people-to-people exchanges," said New Zealand parliament member Jenny Salesa.

