Home>>
Ancient Dunhuang art meets modern Olympiad
(People's Daily App) 13:13, August 06, 2024
Click to discover how the Dunhuang murals in Gansu Province showcase ancient painted depictions of sports that you might glimpse at Paris 2024.
(Video source: Higansu)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Visitors have immersive impression of Dunhuang culture via digital technology
- Letter from China: Dunhuang: An ancient city with a modern allure
- Police station in cave preserves order in scenic area, protects safety of tourists
- Getting a handle of Dunhuang-style gestures
- "China's gift to the world": Envoys discuss exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations at Dunhuang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.