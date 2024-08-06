Languages

Ancient Dunhuang art meets modern Olympiad

(People's Daily App) 13:13, August 06, 2024

Click to discover how the Dunhuang murals in Gansu Province showcase ancient painted depictions of sports that you might glimpse at Paris 2024.

(Video source: Higansu)

