Special exhibition to showcase historical essence of the Dunhuang Caves
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
The exhibition will showcase some rare cultural relics from the Dunhuang Caves for the first time in Shanghai.
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Artifacts from the Dunhuang Caves are displayed during a special exhibition at China Art Museum in Shanghai, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tang Yanjun)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.