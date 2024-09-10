"Charming Shanghai" cultural event kicks off in Brussels

Xinhua) 10:09, September 10, 2024

BRUSSELS, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- An event promoting Shanghai's cultural offerings opened in Brussels on Sunday, marking the launch of an art week dedicated to the Chinese metropolis and featuring works by contemporary masters of calligraphy and painting.

The event, Charming Shanghai, which opened at the China Cultural Center in the Belgian capital, is designed to highlight the city's unique blend of Eastern and Western cultural influences.

Gao Wei, cultural counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, and Najima El Arbaoui, member of parliament of the Brussels Region, were among the guests in attendance.

El Arbaoui remarked on the exhibition's beauty, saying "The calligraphy, with its various styles, offers something for everyone, from the general public to elite connoisseurs. This diversity is part of what makes Chinese art so captivating."

She also emphasized the significance of introducing Chinese culture to Belgium. "Such cultural exchanges enrich both our societies by allowing us to learn from each other and blend our traditions."

Highlights of the event included a presentation of Shanghai-style Qipao (a distinctive Chinese dress) by women entrepreneurs from Shanghai, the premiere of the city's promotional video "Link Future" and a series of cultural lectures.

Scholars Zhu Xiaodong and Chen Xiang provided insights into Chinese calligraphy and landscape painting, attracting a large audience.

Furthermore, a 60-piece art exhibition featuring the works of nine Shanghai artists highlighted innovative techniques.

