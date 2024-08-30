Shanghai, my second home

Tourists visit the Bund area in east China's Shanghai, July 22, 2024. (Photo by Yu Jiayi/Xinhua)

I come from Aarhus, the second-largest city in Denmark. It is located at the mouth of the Aarhus River and has a long history of trade and maritime activities, serving as a major gateway for interactions among Nordic countries.

In 2022 I moved to Shanghai due to job requirements. Located in the estuary of the Yangtze River, Shanghai also boasts a rich history of trade and shipping activities and is a hub for international exchanges. The shared characteristics between Shanghai and my hometown instantly drew me in, leading me to quickly develop a fondness for this city. As I immersed myself in its culture, I discovered its unique vitality and charm.

As a senior director in a multinational, the business environment is always my primary concern. China's growth rate is one of the fastest among major economies in the world and Shanghai is full of business opportunities. The city is home to a large number of multinationals and highly competitive Chinese companies. Here everyone competes on a level playing field and outstanding talents are highly respected. Such a dynamic market environment always prompts us to remain competitive in order to maintain our market position, which is valuable for business development as it encourages a constant pursuit of improvement.

Our company always searches for business opportunities worldwide while striving to make a difference in addressing global issues. In China, I have been greatly inspired by the forward-thinking policies and effective institutional systems. In particular, China has implemented an energy development strategy including the dual carbon goals to enhance energy efficiency. Therefore, we have paid close attention to the demands of the Chinese market for low-carbon development in our product design and have received positive feedback from the Chinese government and businesses. We have come to understand that China is a reliable partner in our efforts to achieve net-zero emissions. In March this year, we opened a new advanced manufacturing plant in Changshu, east China's Jiangsu Province, our largest standalone overseas investment project in nearly a decade. This milestone demonstrates our strong confidence in the Chinese market.

In Shanghai, the perfect blend of modernity and tradition creates a captivating atmosphere. The vibrant pulse of the international metropolis can be felt in downtown areas, whereas the old alleyways provide a tranquil insight into local daily lives. The cuisine in Shanghai, particularly the braised pork and soup dumplings, is something I deeply enjoy, and I have been actively honing my crab-eating skills. In China, dining is an important part of social life and people spend a lot of time eating and engaging in conversations. I find great joy in this social way that helps to quickly establish trust and foster connections among people.

I am also very passionate about searching for antique items in Shanghai. I have found jars that were once used for cricket fighting and old roof ridge tiles from traditional houses. I enjoy holding them in my hands and placing them prominently in my home. Exploring the profound Chinese culture is a truly enjoyable experience. My family and I are thoroughly immersed in understanding different aspects of Chinese culture such as the traditional Chinese wisdom of respecting nature, following the laws of Nature that govern all things and achieving harmony between humanity and nature. We have also incorporated Chinese cultural elements into our daily home decor. For us, the process of exploring and learning about Chinese culture is like searching for an oasis in our hearts.

Now, Shanghai feels like a second home to me. I have no feeling of being in a foreign land here and I am continuously fascinated by it. The city holds my interest and my exploration of it will go on indefinitely.

(Peter Vestergren Akesen is senior product director of Commercial Building Services, Grundfos)

