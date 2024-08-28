From A to Z: Unveiling Shanghai's Architectural Marvels

(People's Daily App) 16:40, August 28, 2024

When viewed from above, the architecture of Shanghai reveals 26 “letters.” Follow photographer and Shanghai native Shu Bin as he alphabetizes the urban landscape through creative perspectives that reinterpret the city's distinct charm.

(Produced by Wang Yuqi, Hua Mukuan, Liang Yaran, and Lin Rui; photos courtesy of Shu Bin from IP Shanghai)

