Shanghai to develop full-coverage communications network for low-altitude flights

Xinhua) 15:50, August 17, 2024

SHANGHAI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- By the end of 2026, Shanghai will have largely established a low-altitude communications network with continuous coverage throughout the region, facilitating the development of the low-altitude economy, a government guideline has said.

According to the guideline released by the Shanghai Communications Administration on Friday, the city will, over a period of three years, gradually achieve low-altitude coverage of an internet of intelligence based on 5G-A network -- an enhanced version of 5G.

Shanghai encourages telecommunications companies to provide a communications network with ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency and massive connections for low-altitude flights, the guideline stated.

Moreover, Shanghai aims to promote innovative application of the low-altitude economy, including achieving scaled application of the low-altitude economy in aviation emergency rescue and logistics distribution by 2026. The city will establish regular low-altitude routes for purposes such as logistics distribution.

In terms of industries, Shanghai will expand emergency rescue applications like aviation firefighting, aviation rescue, public health and emergency telecommunications.

Focus will also be placed on aviation logistics distribution, low-altitude government affairs and urban governance, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL), urban air transportation applications, including business travel, air shuttles and private charters, aside from traditional applications such as geological exploration, agriculture and forestry protection, and aerial photography and surveying.

