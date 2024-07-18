In pics: Shanghai welcomes an increasing number of foreign tourists

People's Daily Online) 14:27, July 18, 2024

Tourists are seen at the Bund in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

In July, Shanghai sizzles with heat.

Matching the city’s fiery weather, tourists from around the world are flocking to Shanghai with equal fervor.

The number of foreign tourists arriving in Shanghai via the city's airports has been on the rise. This influx is thanks to a range of favorable policies such as an expanding list of countries eligible for visa-free entry and an increase in international flights.

"The visa-free policy is incredibly convenient, and the customs clearance process is smooth, saving us a significant amount of time. I am truly excited about my journey in China," said an Australian tourist after completing entry procedures at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)