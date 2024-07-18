Home>>
In pics: Shanghai welcomes an increasing number of foreign tourists
(People's Daily Online) 14:27, July 18, 2024
|Tourists are seen at the Bund in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
In July, Shanghai sizzles with heat.
Matching the city’s fiery weather, tourists from around the world are flocking to Shanghai with equal fervor.
The number of foreign tourists arriving in Shanghai via the city's airports has been on the rise. This influx is thanks to a range of favorable policies such as an expanding list of countries eligible for visa-free entry and an increase in international flights.
"The visa-free policy is incredibly convenient, and the customs clearance process is smooth, saving us a significant amount of time. I am truly excited about my journey in China," said an Australian tourist after completing entry procedures at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shanghai Port thrashes Beijing in Chinese Super League
- Students from Shanghai, Taiwan attend exchange event in Shanghai
- Shanghai sees moves to make AI benefit all
- Guide to exploring Shanghai's payment landscape
- 15th Lujiazui Forum starts in Shanghai
- China ups efforts to build Shanghai into strong international financial center
- Knife attack injures 3 at Shanghai metro station
- China's Shanghai welcomes pet-friendly chartered flight from overseas
- Shanghai looks to the future for high-quality development
- From super factories to super tools, Shanghai heralds development of new quality productive forces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.