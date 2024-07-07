Students from Shanghai, Taiwan attend exchange event in Shanghai

Students from New Taipei Municipal Banqiao Senior High School and Shanghai Guangming High School try playing guqin, a plucked seven-string traditional Chinese musical instrument, during an exchange event at Shanghai Guangming High School in east China's Shanghai, July 5, 2024. The exchange event is held in Shanghai from July 4 to 9. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Students from New Taipei Municipal Banqiao Senior High School learn the moves of Peking Opera with a teacher during an exchange event at Shanghai Guangming High School in east China's Shanghai, July 5, 2024. The exchange event is held in Shanghai from July 4 to 9. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Yang Yihao (R, front), student from Shanghai Guangming High School, communicates with students from New Taipei Municipal Banqiao Senior High School about singing and moves of Peking Opera during an exchange event at Shanghai Guangming High School in east China's Shanghai, July 5, 2024. The exchange event is held in Shanghai from July 4 to 9. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Students from Shanghai and Taiwan stage a talent show during an exchange event at Wanping Theater in east China's Shanghai, July 5, 2024. The exchange event is held in Shanghai from July 4 to 9. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

